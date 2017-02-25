3-year-old Florida girl severely mauled in dog attack

ap By Published:
police-lights

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A dog severely injured a 3-year-old South Florida girl in an attack as she walked to the store with her father.

Florida City police say the girl and her father were headed to buy milk Friday when the mastiff mix suddenly attacked the girl. The father said it took him five minutes to pull the dog off his daughter.

The Miami Herald reports that the girl was in stable condition Saturday at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital after surgery.

Police say the dog had crawled under a fence. Animal control officers cited the owner. A criminal investigation is underway.

The dog is being held and will likely be euthanized.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s