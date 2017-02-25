3-year-old Florida girl severely mauled in dog attack

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A dog severely injured a 3-year-old South Florida girl in an attack as she walked to the store with her father.

Florida City police say the girl and her father were headed to buy milk Friday when the mastiff mix suddenly attacked the girl. The father said it took him five minutes to pull the dog off his daughter.

The Miami Herald reports that the girl was in stable condition Saturday at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital after surgery.

Police say the dog had crawled under a fence. Animal control officers cited the owner. A criminal investigation is underway.

The dog is being held and will likely be euthanized.

