White House blocks several major news outlets from press briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The White House blocked CNN and other news organizations from a press briefing Friday.

CNN reports there was no immediately explanation from the White House, which reportedly also barred The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Politico from the off-camera briefing.

According to CNN, the media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times, and One America News Network were allowed in.

The Associated Press and Time magazine reportedly boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association also protested the move.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

