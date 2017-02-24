Trial delayed for Brandon woman arrested for threats against Sandy Hook parent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Trial has been delayed until April for a Brandon woman accused of threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax.

The attorney for 57-year-old Lucy Richards said in court papers she has been hospitalized recently and unable to work on her case, which had been set for trial Monday. A Fort Lauderdale federal judge postponed the trial until April 3.

Richards has pleaded not guilty to charges of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.

