(WFLA) – Joey Zasa grew up an all-American, happy kid. He was a football player and is a graduate of Pinellas Park High School.

He says his life went downhill fast beginning at 21.

In this week’s edition of The Criminal Conscience, Jenn Holloway speaks with Zasa about where his life went wrong – a motorcycle accident that led to a pill addition, which soon led to time in prison.