‘Stand your ground’ hearing judge visits theater where shooting took place

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Traveling back in time, Judge Susan L. Barthle relived, as closely as possible, the moments that led up to the shooting death of Chad Oulson. The idea to recreate the moment came from defense attorney Rick Escobar.

“The Cobb Theater was so gracious to allow me to bring in actual previews that were playing that day,” says Escobar.

In seat #9, the same seat where Reeves sat, the judge watched the previews that played in the theater three years ago. At one point she leaned forward as if to get a glimpse into what Reeves saw as Chad Oulson was texting.

“The court could witness exactly what happened in the form of previews in lighting, the noise level of the previews,” says Escobar.

For the defense, the atmosphere of the theater is an important part of the case.

Curtis Reeves and Nicole Oulson were not at the theater tour. they joined everyone back at the courthouse. Inside, Oulson fought to hold back tears as forensic pathologist, Dr. Vernard Adams showed pictures and talked about Chad’s gunshot wound.

Demonstrating on a skeleton, he also discussed the damage that could be done to what he calls the most vulnerable part of the body– the temple.

“It’s thin, and a blow here could easily fracture or distort the bone,” he testified.

The last witness called to the stand Friday was retired Detective Allen Proctor. He testified that when he interviewed Reeves after the shooting, Reeves said he was hit either a fist, then a cell phone, then said he wasn’t sure what he was hit with, but that it was the scariest moment of his life. Detective Proctor was the 23rd witness called in the hearing.

Curtis Reeves is expected to testify Tuesday.