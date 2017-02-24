South Tampa nightclub server hired men to attack customer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa nightclub server is in police custody after officials say she plotted an attack against a customer.

Authorities believe Alexandria Seletos, 26 convinced two men to attack and rob a customer on Thursday outside of The Drynk in South Tampa where she worked as a server.

Seletos told police her car had been stolen by the men who carried out the attack, but an investigation revealed Seletos was involved in the planning of the robbery and that she knew the victim.

Police say the motive is still unclear.

Seletos was arrested on Thursday and charged with robbery, kidnapping and filing a false report. The men who carried out the attack remain at large.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories