Skateboarding Jesus turns heads

WKYC Published:
(Source: NBC)
(Source: NBC)

(WKYC) From regular sneakers to sandals.

A quick change and heads begin to turn towards the man who some are calling ‘Longboard Jesus.’

“I heard of the legend,” said UA student Nathan Ray. “And then found out he was in my math class.”

While some may identify him as “Longboard Jesus,” he’s actually 20-year-old Joe Gerin, who says he’s not looking to offend anyone. He simply wants to make people smile.

It all started on Halloween in 2015…

“I got a nine-dollar costume from like Halloween Spirit. It’s just a robe and red stash. And then I put on some sandals, because I already have the beard and mustache.”

The attention quickly followed after a couple of videos made by his friend Bill Schulz of TDZ Productions went viral on social media.

Click here to read more.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s