Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 13 to 17

State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from February 13 to February 17, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Domino’s Pizza located at 365 8th St. in St Petersburg

February 15, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 19 Violations

Cooked poultry was stored at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. The employee was cutting bread for sandwiches.

A toxic chemical was stored with food. Equipment cleaner was stored with the racks of dough and on top of salad dressing packets.

A toxic substance was improperly stored. Stainless steel cleaner was hanging on side of the hand sink.

February 15, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 10 violations

Eli’s Café located at 2410 Commercial Way in Spring Hill

February 16, 2017: Restaurant closed with 23 Violations

Potentially hazardous foods were stored in the reach-in cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

Presence of insects, rodents, and other pests were found. Small worm-like insects, approximately 1/4 ” long, were found under the 3-compartment sink, approximately 100 of them.

Raw animal food stored was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach-in cooler. Raw chicken was stored over cooked potatoes.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 40 live cockroaches were found on the underside of prep table in middle of the kitchen. Approximately 20 live roaches were found on the underside of prep table next to stove, and numerous others were found throughout the establishment.

Roach excrement and other droppings were found.

February 24, 2017: Facility is still temporarily closed

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from February 13, to February 17, 2017.

Raw animal foods was not properly separated from one another: raw steaks were stored over cooked roast beef.

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and clean equipment and utensils without washing their hands

There was an accumulation of black and green mold-like substance around the soda dispensing nozzles.

Insecticide labeled for household use only was found in the establishment.

Live roaches found: 6 live roaches were found along walls throughout kitchen, 1 live roach was found inside a paper towel dispenser, 2 live roaches were found in the tool drawer, 7 live roaches were found inside a tube by the back of the kitchen, and 2 live roaches were found near the reach-in cooler.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. There was partially cooked chicken wings stored over shredded cheese, and raw shell eggs over cheese.

An employee touched face and then engaged in food preparation, they handled clean equipment and utensils without washing their hands.

Roach excrement and droppings were present in the establishment. On the wall over the 3-compartment sink drain rack, and on the wall between dish area and kitchen where brackets of shelf used to be.

There was soil residue in the food storage containers.

The wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The interior of microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw eggs were stored over prepped produce and cooked foods in the walk-in cooler.

Encrusted material was found on the can opener blade.

Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under cooking equipment.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. The refrigerator in prep area there were shell eggs over green peppers.

Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat without washing hands.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

There was a build-up of soil and debris on the floor under the shelving.

Grease was accumulated on kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

An employee began working with food, handling clean equipment and utensils and touching unwrapped single-service items without first their washing hands.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches were found along walls in kitchen.

The reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

A spray bottle with toxic substance was stored above a food preparation surface.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust throughout kitchen.

Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and under cooking equipment.

