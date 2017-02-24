Pinellas County detention corporal hospitalized after inmate attack

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County jail employee was hospitalized on Wednesday after he was battered and injured by an inmate, according to deputies.

Corporal David Wall, 60 is in stable condition after a struggle with Roy Collin, an inmate at the jail.

It happened during a routine search of the inmate’s cell. When Corporal Wall entered the cell with his colleague, Deputy Corey Bailey, the inmate struck Bailey in the chest. As Corporal Wall tried to restrain Collin, he fell, hitting the left side of his torso on a toilet inside the cell.

Wall was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries, but his condition worsened at the hospital leading him to require three surgeries for a broken rib and a punctured spine. He remains in stable condition.

Collin was initially charged with one count of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, but officials later added an additional charge, giving Collins two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

