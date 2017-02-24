Penske signs Joey Logano and Shell-Pennzoil to new deal

Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Team Penske has locked down a major portion of its NASCAR program by signing driver Joey Logano, crew chief Todd Gordon and sponsor Shell-Pennzoil to extensions that run through “2022 and beyond.”

The phrasing of the new contracts announced Friday at Daytona International Speedway is a play on Logano’s car No. 22. His existing contract ran through 2018, and the extension is believed to be a five-year deal through 2023.

The partnership with Shell extends to Penske’s IndyCar program, and Roger Penske said he’s currently working on a contract extension with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Penske is also working on an extension with Logano teammate Brad Keselowski. His current contract expires at the end of this year.

