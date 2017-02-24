Penske signs Joey Logano and Shell-Pennzoil to new deal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Team Penske has locked down a major portion of its NASCAR program by signing driver Joey Logano, crew chief Todd Gordon and sponsor Shell-Pennzoil to extensions that run through “2022 and beyond.”

The phrasing of the new contracts announced Friday at Daytona International Speedway is a play on Logano’s car No. 22. His existing contract ran through 2018, and the extension is believed to be a five-year deal through 2023.

The partnership with Shell extends to Penske’s IndyCar program, and Roger Penske said he’s currently working on a contract extension with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Penske is also working on an extension with Logano teammate Brad Keselowski. His current contract expires at the end of this year.

