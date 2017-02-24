New Port Richey neighbors upset about loud music, new noise ordinance may help

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday night music on the patio at “Dulcet’s” is popular. But, while customers enjoy the entertainment, neighbors are fuming.

“You can really feel it in the floor. You can feel it in the windows. It’s those base frequencies that really gets you,” said Chris Hover.

His bedroom is about 400 feet from Dulcet’s stage.

A new ordinance may help.

“If an officer hears that, and he’s at least 100 feet from that property line, if it’s more than that, it’s gonna be a violation,” said New Port Richey Police Chief Kim Bogart.

It’s not just loud bars and restaurants drawing complaints. Loud music from cars will be targeted.

“Someone’s cruising through there with their heavy base, where the car is just literally rattling the neighborhood, we’re gonna cite ’em,” said Chief Bogart.

Another place generating noise complaints is the Karl Reef Bar. The owner doesn’t understand why he’s being singled out.

“I’ve been here for 23 years, this same location. We’ve never had a problem for 22 of them,” said Joe Karl.

A wide open door may be to blame. If the 100-foot rule is implemented, he fears it won’t be enforced equally.

“I’ll comply, as long as its fairly distributed to everybody else here,” he said.

For some neighbors, it promises to be another loud night. “This has been going on about two years here, since I’ve lived here. And I’ve got to wear ear plugs at night,” said Alan Jardin.

New Port Richey police plan to ditch the sound meters they have been using, and rely on officers to make the call if a place is too loud.

It’s a modified version of the previous ordinance.

