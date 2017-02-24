Mardi Gras Cuisine

The Preppy Hostess joined us today for delicious recipes to celebrate Fat Tuesday.
Hurricane Cocktail
Ingredients
2 oz White rum
2 oz Dark rum
1 oz Lime juice
1 oz Orange juice
2 oz Passion fruit juice
.5 oz Simple syrup
.5 oz Grenadine
Garnish:
Orange wheel
Cherry
Directions:
- Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice.
- Shake, and strain into a large hurricane glass filled with fresh ice
- Garnish with an orange half-wheel and a cherry.
Jambalaya
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 cups andouille sausage, sliced into rounds
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced green bell pepper
1 cup chopped celery
3 pounds uncooked medium to large shrimp, shelled and deveined
1 1-pound can whole peeled tomatoes, drained and chopped (reserve juice)
2 cups water
1 ½ cups uncooked rice
½ cup minced fresh parsley
5 garlic cloves, sliced
1 to 2 small hot red peppers, chopped
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Heat oil in large heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add andouille sausage and sauté just until cooked through but not browned, about 3-5 minutes. Stir in onions, green pepper and celery and continue cooking 1 minute. Add shrimp, chopped tomato and juice, water, rice, parsley, garlic, red pepper, bay leaf, thyme, oregano and salt.
- Increase heat to high and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, about 35 to 40 minutes; do not stir. Serve hot.
King Cake
Ingredients
Pastry:
1 cup milk
¼ cup butter
2 (.25 ounce) packages active dry yeast
2/3 cup warm water
½ cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 ½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
5 ½ cups all-purpose flour
Filling:
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
2/3 cup chopped pecans
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup melted butter
Frosting:
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 tablespoon water
Additional items:
Green sugar sprinkles
Yellow sugar sprinkles
Purple sugar sprinkles
Small plastic “King Cake” baby
Directions:
- Scald milk, remove from heat and stir in 1/4 cup of butter. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in the warm water with 1 tablespoon of the white sugar. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.
- When yeast mixture is bubbling, add the cooled milk mixture. Whisk in the eggs. Stir in the remaining white sugar, salt and nutmeg. Beat the flour into the milk/egg mixture 1 cup at a time. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 2 hours. When risen, punch down and divide dough in half.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 2 cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
- To Make Filling: Combine the brown sugar, ground cinnamon, chopped pecans, and 1/2 cup flour. Pour 1/2 cup melted butter over the cinnamon mixture and mix until crumbly.
- Roll dough halves out into large rectangles (approximately 10×16 inches or so). Sprinkle the filling evenly over the dough and roll up each half tightly like a jelly roll, beginning at the wide side. Bring the ends of each roll together to form 2 oval shaped rings. Place each ring on a prepared cookie sheet. With scissors make cuts 1/3 of the way through the rings at 1 inch intervals. Let rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Push the doll into the bottom of the cake. Frost while warm with the confectioners’ sugar blended with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water. Decorate with the green, yellow and purple sugar sprinkles.
* Look for plastic babies at Mardi Gras stores. Or recycle one you have already. To be really old-fashioned, insert a bean or pecan in the cake before you bake it.
Under no circumstances should you attempt to bake a plastic baby inside the cake. Plastic babies are pushed into the bottom of the cake just before serving.