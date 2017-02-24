Man charged in connection with death of Polk boy, 4, who shot himself

Demeko Robinson, Polk County Jail booking photo
Demeko Robinson, Polk County Jail booking photo

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve charged a central Florida man in the death of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun he found while home alone.

26-year-old Demeko DeSean Robinson was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, tampering with evidence and giving false information to a law officer during an investigation.

Auburndale police say Robinson was outside with friends last month when Avion Weaver found the handgun in the apartment’s kitchen. Avion was found wounded after people heard a popping sound inside. Officers say they later found the gun hidden outside.

Robinson lived with the boy’s mother, who was not home at the time of the shooting.

