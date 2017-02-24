Judge, attorneys to visit Wesley Chapel movie theater for Stand Your Ground hearing

File photo. Pasco theater shooitng suspect Curtis Reeves is taken into custody after the shooting.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Stand Your Ground hearing involving a former Tampa police officer will be held outside of the courtroom.

Judge Susan L. Barthle will visit the movie theater where investigators say Curtis Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson after a fight over texting.

The judge plans to sit in the same seat as Reeves.

She’ll also watch the previews to “Lone Survivor,” the movie that was playing when shots were fired in the theater in January of 2014.

Reeves isn’t expected to attend the trip to the Cobb Grove 16.

Attorneys will be present, court officials said.

After visiting the theater, the parties will return to the courthouse in Dade City, where proceedings will continue.

This will mark day five in court. Reeves argues he feared for his life during the confrontation and shot Oulson, who died at the scene.

Yesterday, Chad Oulson’s widow, Nicole, testified during the hearing.

