John Mayer bringing summer tour to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – John Mayer has added a summer leg to his “Search for Everything World Tour” that will make a stop at Amalie Arena.

Each concert on the tour will be comprised of a full band, Mayer’s trio and his solo, acoustic act, as well as four brand new songs.

Amalie Arena will host Mayer on August 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale beginning March 4 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

American Express and Citi card members can purchase tickets for the show before the general public beginning February 28 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, via Ticketmaster, or by calling 800-745-3000.

