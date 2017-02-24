Homeschool Hacks: Parents share money-saving tips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re unhappy with your child’s school options, you might be considering home schooling.

However, one of the biggest concerns parents have with home schooling is finances. But, there are ways to alleviate some of the burden that comes with choosing to educate outside of a traditional classroom.

Homeschool co-ops are a great option and are popular in the Tampa Bay area. Trinity Homeschool Academy, also known as Trinity Education Academy of Christian Homeschoolers (TEACH), offers classes two days a week in Carrollwood. More than 300 students learn from freelance, certified educators who teach everything from elementary economics to chemistry, karate to guitar. Classes at TEACH are a la carte, and start at $8 each, which parent Krista Alton says is worth it for many homeschooling parents who need a little help.

“There are some classes, as parents, we can teach, but sometimes a certified professional is what we need,” Alton says.

In addition to targeted education options, homeschool co-ops provide networking and support for students and parents and are a way to swap curriculum and supplies, which can be expensive depending on the subject and grade level.

“Whether its maps for your geography class or a full math curriculum, we just tend to pass it along,” says parent Dinah Yarborough.

Corey McKeown, who started TEACH seven years ago, also recommends networking on social media as a way to share, sell, or give away curriculum, as well as find out about field trips and events for homeschool students. She adds that homeschool parents receive educator discounts, and often receive admission to museums and attractions at a reduced cost. Additionally, companies like Barnes and Noble, Microsoft and Apple offer educator discounts on books and electronics.

