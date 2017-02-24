Hillsborough sheriff’s detectives on scene of apparent double murder, suicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are on scene of what they said appears to be a double murder and suicide.

Three dead adults were found inside a home on Hickory Creek Drive.

Detectives are waiting on a search warrant and no other information has been released.

