Hillsborough sheriff’s detectives on scene of apparent double murder, suicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are on scene of what they said appears to be a double murder and suicide.
Three dead adults were found inside a home on Hickory Creek Drive.
Detectives are waiting on a search warrant and no other information has been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.
