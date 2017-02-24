Florida Supreme Court overturns abortion limit at clinic

Abortion
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate has won a temporary battle about whether doctors can perform abortions and sonograms at a health center in central Florida.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned two lower court decisions that would have stopped abortions and sonograms from being performed at the Kissimmee Health Center in metro Orlando.

The high court said the trial judge misstated facts and sent the case back to the lower courts for further proceedings. In the meantime, the procedures at the clinic can take place while the case makes its way through the courts.

The case focused on property restrictions rather than the legality of abortions.

The original developer 30 years ago placed restrictions on the medical complex, prohibiting it being used as an outpatient surgical center.

 

