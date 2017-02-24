Florida man gets a century in prison in child porn case

MIAMI (AP) – A South Florida man has been sentenced to a century in prison following his conviction in a federal child pornography case.

Miami prosecutors said Thursday that 39-year-old Manuel Perez Gonzalez would also have to register as a sex offender and serve 25 years of probation if he ever got out.

The 100-year sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro after Gonzalez was convicted by a Miami jury.

Trial evidence showed that Gonzalez had computers and backup disks at his home that contained numerous images and videos of child pornography and child sexual abuse. Prosecutors called the images horrific and sadistic in court papers.

The jury in December convicted Gonzalez of five charges of receipt, possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Secret Service investigated the case.

