Fire officials investigating possible arson outside Hillsborough mosque

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters are at the Islamic Society of New Tampa investigating a possible arson.

The fire was outside of the mosque, near a side door.

The Islamic Society of New Tampa is located at 15830 Morris Bridge Rd.

Right now, fire officials are not calling the fire an arson but they’re also not ruling it out.

Arshadd Malik, is a regular visitor and prays at the mosque four times a day. He lives nearby and went to the mosque as soon as the call came in that there was a fire.

He told News Channel 8 that the Islamic Society of New Tampa is a very secure place with a gate and that when he arrived, the gate was still intact

Malik says someone must have broken in to gain access.

He described that the windows and door are shatterproof but said there were a few bullet holes in the door at the side of the building. He said a rope was shoved through one of those holes and he assumes that is what started the fire.

“I am so upset about it. This is a place of worship to God. You are trying to burn down a place of worship? Is this the tolerance that we have?”

He also said he feels like his place of worship was targeted.

“We are here to practice just whatever we want. Right? So you cannot hate people like that. Hating me? Hating God? Is this what the USA is? Is this what our constitution tells you?”

Right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this developing story.

