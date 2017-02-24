Changes to Daytona 500 exciting to drivers as well as fans

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The field is set for the Daytona 500 after Thursday’s qualifying races.

Normally, teams would shift their focus on simply winning the race, but in a bold change by Nascar, Sunday’s race will feature three segments, creating three separate runs to the finish line.

Bonus points will be awarded per driver order at lap 60, lap 120 and the end of the race.

The move is an attempt to keep fans engaged throughout the entire race.

“You’re going to want those extra points if you can get them,” said Kasey Kahne.  “I think they’re crucial throughout the season.  Crucial once you get to the chase.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.  I think guys will gamble to get those stage wins,” said Joey Logano.

How do teams gauge fuel for mid-race sprints?  Could a crash happen, taking out race contenders?  The drives have no idea, and they love it.

“To me, plate racing is where it will shine the most,” said Jamie McMurray.

“You get to have three exciting finishes, where you typically only have one.  So, I think it’s all good stuff.”

