Benise performs tonight Feb. 24th at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.

http://www.TheMahaffey.com

For Benise, music has always been a journey…from his humble beginnings as a street performer, to performing around the world. “I wanted to push the boundaries of traditional Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar while combining the elements of dance and theater. This show is a celebration of culture–the culmination of all the shows we’ve done over the last 10 years.” comments composer, virtuoso guitarist and creative force behind the event, BENISE.

Benise kicks off his 10 Year Anniversary Tour with a new PBS Special and DVD – ‘Benise: Strings of Passion,’ a Special Edition 2-CD Set and also releases his first book, ‘Benise: The Notes Less Traveled.’

The Prince of Spanish Guitar, Benise is ‘Bennissmo!’ in this ‘Best Of’ 10 year collection narrated by Benise with added new songs and bonus materials. The Emmy Award Winning show celebrates World Music and dance. Benise, armed with his Spanish Guitar and international dance troupe takes us on musical journey through Salsa, Flamenco, Samba, Waltz, and Tango.

Through intimate conversations with Benise, ‘Strings of Passion’ reveals the cultural and personal influences that have shaped the man and the musician. Go center stage with BENISE on the road from Spain, China, Paris, Egypt, India, Cuba, Italy, Dubai, the Heartland of America…and more…