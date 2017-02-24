Missing CT 6-year-old found alive after Amber Alert issued

Aylin Hernandez (Photo: Connecticut State Police)
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.– (WFLA) – UPDATE |  Aylin Hernandez, the 6-year-old who went missing after a fatal stabbing on Friday morning has been found alive, according to Pennsylvania State Police.  The suspect was captured and taken into police custody.

ORIGINAL STORY | (WTNH) — Police say they are searching for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Friday morning.

Bridgeport police say after receiving multiple 911 calls of a dispute, officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed.

Police say Aylin’s mother who was found dead at the scene.

The mother’s female friend was also stabbed multiple times and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive. Police are not identifying the victims at this time.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child.  Aylin is believed to be with her father, 39 year-old Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Greenwood Street home following the homicide.

 

Police say Oscar Hernandez had been home when Aylin’s mother, whom he has a dating relationship with, and her friend came home, prompting the attack. The Chief added that the apartment was filled with alcohol bottles and Hernandez has a criminal history, as well as a protective order in place involving a different female.

Stabbing crime scene (WTNH/George Roelofsen)
Police are looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number AG91925, that Hernandez is believed to be traveling in.

Stabbing crime scene (WTNH)/George Roelofsen)
Police say Oscar and Aylin Hernandez are now of the state. Bridgeport police say they are working with New York City police and other parts of the country in searching for Aylin. They also say that they have intelligence that they may be in the Bronx.

It is unknown what Aylin may be wearing but she is described as being roughly 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, according to police, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

 

WTNH/Brian Spyros
Anyone with any information on Aylin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

 

