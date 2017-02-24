95-year-old woman gears up for Gasparilla 5k

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – At age 95, Betty Ashley is still chasing the dream. The St. Petersburg mother-of-eight will compete in the Gasparilla 5k Distance Classic for the sixth year in a row.

Last year, Ashley came in first place for the Female age 90 & Over category. She has held the top spot since she began participating six years ago.

“I’m excited to when I see the thousands of people there at the race,” Ashley told WFLA.

When the 95 year-old former educator isn’t volunteering at church or teaching English, she spends three days a week training at the gym, focusing on cardio and yoga. She also takes Tango and Merengue classes to stay fit.

She says her friend Jim, who walks with her every day, inspired her to sign up for the Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Ashley attributes her longevity and happiness to an active lifestyle, traveling, good genes and the occasional glass of Sangria.

