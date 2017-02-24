8 Fun Things To Do This Weekend in Tampa Bay- Feb. 25-26

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these fun things we found for you!

1. Dino’s Alive!

The whole family can have fun getting up close and personal with dinosaurs that move, roar and interact with you. Get the details.

2. BMX Gator Nationals (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Thousands of BMX racers from different countries will participate in this 3-day competition at the Oldsmar BMX Supercross track. Get the details.

3. MLB Spring Training (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

It’s the first weekend for spring training. We are lucky to have so many Grapefruit League teams here in the Tampa Bay area! Get the details.

4. Gasparilla Distance Classic (Saturday and Sunday)

This is the 40th year for this nationally known weekend festival of races, runners and rewards. Get the details

5. Hollywood Awards Night at the Tampa Theatre (Sunday night)

A watch party for Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. Get the details.

6. Tampa Bay Rowdies Suncoast Invitational (Saturday)

Three Major League Soccer matches on the same day. Get the details.

7. St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

See awesome art from more than 130 artists on the St. Pete’s waterfront at Straub Park. Get the details

8. Venice Italian Feast and Carnival (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Celebrate all things Italian at this festival which includes food, rides, music and more. Get the details.

