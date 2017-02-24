2nd suspect arrested in Lakewood Ranch murder

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A second suspect was arrested after a man was found murdered in a popular Lakewood Ranch park earlier this month.

Alex Cherp, 23, was found shot, lying next to his Mercedes in the middle of the night. Many of his belongings were missing. He later died at the hospital.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alan Baily Friday night. He is charged with murder and armed robbery. He was arrested in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Bradenton.

The sheriff’s office said Baily was bitten by a K-9 officers after he resisted arrested.

Another suspect, Jose Hernandez, was arrested on Feb. 18.

Officials said Cherp drove his Mercedes to the park and Hernandez and Baily stepped inside.

According to an arrest report, investigators believe Hernandez pulled out a stolen .40 caliber handgun and shot Cherp from the back seat.

