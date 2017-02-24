2nd suspect arrested in Lakewood Ranch murder

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
manateesuspects

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A second suspect was arrested after a man was found murdered in a popular Lakewood Ranch park earlier this month.

Alex Cherp, 23, was found shot, lying next to his Mercedes in the middle of the night.  Many of his belongings were missing.  He later died at the hospital.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alan Baily Friday night.  He is charged with murder and armed robbery.  He was arrested in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Bradenton.

The sheriff’s office said Baily was bitten by a K-9 officers after he resisted arrested.

Another suspect, Jose Hernandez, was arrested on Feb. 18.

Officials said Cherp drove his Mercedes to the park and Hernandez and Baily stepped inside.

According to an arrest report, investigators believe Hernandez pulled out a stolen .40 caliber handgun and shot Cherp from the back seat.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s