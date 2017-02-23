WATCH: Tigers chase, attack flying drone

The operators of a Siberian Tiger enclosure in China’s Heilongjiang Province have come up with a unique way to exercise their tigers. NBC News image
HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE, China (WFLA) – The operators of a Siberian Tiger enclosure in China’s Heilongjiang Province have come up with a unique way to exercise their tigers.

They fly drones in the enclosure, which the tigers chase. It turns out drone chasing help keep the tigers fit.

Video shows the tigers chasing the drone. Then one tiger jumps up to knock it out of the sky. The tigers then proceed to tear up the drone until they smoke is released to scare them away.

Staff then removed the shredded remains of the drone.

