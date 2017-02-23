Theater shooting victim’s widow testifying in Pasco ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

MOBILE USERS CAN WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nicole Oulson, who was with her husband when he was shot dead in a Pasco movie theater, is testifying Thursday in a hearing to determine if the shooting meets Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ criteria.

Lawyers for former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who killed Chad Oulson, are trying to prove the shooting meets the criteria.

Thursday marks the fourth day of the hearing.

Reeves is expected to take the stand at some point to explain why he shot and killed Oulson at Cobb Grove 16 theaters in Wesley Chapel back in 2014.

All along, Reeves claimed he was in fear of his life during a confrontation over text messaging.

He said Oulson got violent and he had no choice but to open fire.

On Wednesday, Vivian Reeves, Curtis Reeves’ wife, took the stand.

“He was very loud and the word ‘texting’ and his daughter,” said Vivian Reeves, who recalls Oulson using several profanities as he yelled at her husband. Read more.

Nicole Oulson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the theater, its developer and one of its employees.

