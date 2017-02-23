Theater shooting victim’s widow testifying in Pasco ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

File photo. Pasco theater shooting suspect Curtis Reeves in court.
File photo. Pasco theater shooting suspect Curtis Reeves in court.

MOBILE USERS CAN WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE 

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nicole Oulson, who was with her husband when he was shot dead in a Pasco movie theater, is testifying Thursday in a hearing to determine if the shooting meets Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ criteria.

Lawyers for former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who killed Chad Oulson, are trying to prove the shooting meets the criteria.

Thursday marks the fourth day of the hearing.

Reeves is expected to take the stand at some point to explain why he shot and killed Oulson at Cobb Grove 16 theaters in Wesley Chapel back in 2014.

All along, Reeves claimed he was in fear of his life during a confrontation over text messaging.

He said Oulson got violent and he had no choice but to open fire.

On Wednesday, Vivian Reeves, Curtis Reeves’ wife, took the stand.

“He was very loud and the word ‘texting’ and his daughter,” said Vivian Reeves, who recalls Oulson using several profanities as he yelled at her husband. Read more.

Nicole Oulson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the theater, its developer and one of its employees.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>>> BACK TO WFLA.COM HOME PAGE

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s