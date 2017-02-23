Tampa veterans get free dental care at Mouth Mobile

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Thursday, many veterans received some much needed dental care from volunteers in our community and from Aspen Dental.

Darrell Speights served in the Army for four years. Thursday was finally his opportunity to get something that some take for granted … a set of teeth.

“I eat certain things and I can chew certain things, so once I get my dentures I will be able to eat and then we’ll go from there.”

Many came to the Mouth Mobile with the same problems.

“I know that without us that they may go and be in pain and not be able to go get the treatment they need,” said Shannon Felix, director of operations for Aspen Dental.

Veterans got anything from a routine teeth cleaning, to x-rays. Some had to have several teeth pulled.

Aspen Dental workers called it just a small token of their appreciation.

“Knowing that they went out there and fought for us and our country, this is the least we could do to give back to them,” said Felix.

As for the veterans, they were humbled.

“I’m grateful to be here and I’m grateful and honored to have served this country,” said Speights.

