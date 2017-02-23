Tampa Bay popular in ‘sugar baby’ world, but is the fast cash scarring?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For sugar babies, life is sweet, no bills, no debt, no worries.

Their sugar daddies pick up the tab – everything from college tuition, expenses, apartments, cars, trips, you name it.

More and more young women are signing up for free on a website called seeking arrangement.com. It is a wildly popular. The website unites sugar babies with sugar daddies.

Wealthy men pay large sums of money and go through background checks to list their profiles so that younger, beautiful, college coeds can provide what they call, “companionship.”

In fact, it is so popular in Tampa Bay that USF that is ranked number 12 in the country for sugar babies.

But, how much damage comes from deep pockets?

Are these sugar babies hurting themselves? Is the glamorous life with fast cash worth it?

