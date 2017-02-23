Speed Busters clocks vehicles driving 25 mph over the limit near Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Every Thursday, News Channel 8 Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey goes On Your Side to try to help slow down speeders for concerned Bay Area residents.

So, when a grandmother living just east of Ybor City contacted Leslee about speeders on her mixed used street, Leslee brought her Speed Buster gun to 10th Avenue.

What makes the street unique is that half of the street is lined with residential houses and the other contains primarily commercial businesses.

Selina Patterson’s family has lived on 10th Ave for around a century. ”It’s kind of a legacy. It’s been in our family for nearly 100 years. It’s a shame. It used to be a nice neighborhood. There was a house over there. My uncle used to sleep on the porch it was so safe.”

Selina now believes safety is a thing of the past; business were built and speeders showed up in droves.

Leslee was able to clock several vehicles speeding between 10 and 25 mph over the speed limit. Many speeders were heading into businesses on the street. Most who were not speeding turned off into the residential area.

When asked why drivers are over-pressing the pedal down her road, Selina replied, “There are so few residences, they pay no mind…. It’s like they have no regard for human life.”

With vehicles excessive speeding along her small street, Selina keeps a close watch on her dog and grandkids.

“I watch him like a hawk, and my grandchildren are not allowed to go past this sidewalk. My fear is, what if they are going really fast? What if they lose control? ”

Understanding Selina’s concerns, Leslee spoke with Tampa Police Department Traffic Sergeant Jim Reiser, who agreed that Leslee’s clocked speeds sounded high for that road.

Sgt. Reiser requested Selina’s information, and Leslee passed it along. Sgt Reiser said he will look into what has been done along that street and said TPD will look into Selina’s complaint. And of course, Leslee will be following up.

If you know of a troublesome area where speeders are an issue, and are willing to voice your concerns on camera, Leslee wants to know about it. Please contact her on her WFLA Leslee Lacey Facebook page or at @LesleeLacey on Twitter, and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

