Siesta Beach named No. 1 beach by TripAdvisor, 2 other local beaches in top 5

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – America’s best beach is right here in our area!

Users of the travel planning website TripAdvisor picked Siesta Beach in Sarasota County as the top beach in the “2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches.” Siesta Beach was also named #5 in the “Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the World.”

A couple other local beaches made the U.S. list, giving the Tampa Bay area major bragging rights.

St. Pete Beach ranked #3 and Clearwater Beach ranked #4.

Winners were determined by the quantity and quality of traveler reviews on Trip Advisor during the last year.

Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.

Located about 10 miles south of Sarasota on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Siesta Beach is renowned for its fine, white sandy beaches.

“I can’t say enough great things about this amazing beach. Perfect white sand, soft on the feet and yet look around and you can also find shells. Sunset was amazing!” added a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Least expensive month to go: September

Among the most frequented beach in West Maui, one of Ka’anapali Beach’s most famous attractions is the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as Puu Kekaa or Black Rock.

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Ka’anapali Beach is the nicest beach we have visited in our travels throughout the U.S. Clean and fine sand provides a pleasant experience for walking, catching the surf, or laying on the beach.”

Least expensive month to go: May

St. Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing.

“You can walk this entire beach from one end to the other in a couple of hours and enjoy the many resorts and restaurants along the way. Great for kids to collect seashells. Amazing sunsets!” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Least expensive month to go: November

Clearwater Beach dazzles with 2.5 miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and sits on a barrier island caressed by tranquil Gulf breezes.

“Clearwater Beach has one of the best waterfronts you can imagine. The white sand is outstanding, never hot on the feet. Also, there are bath and change rooms located along the beach front and a variety of restaurants to suit all budgets,” shared a TripAdvisor traveler.

Least expensive month to go: November

Panama City Beach boasts 27 miles of silky, white-sand beaches bordering the clear, emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrews Bay, where tourists can enjoy nearby restaurants for fresh seafood.

“The beach is pristine and the waters calm, being one of the cleanest I’ve experienced. There you can see dolphins playing in the water and people fishing from the shore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Least expensive month to go: January

Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk.

“Simple, friendly, clean, accessible to young and old… Hollywood Beach is a diamond unspoiled by glitz. Go, have fun strolling the Boardwalk, lounging in the sun or beneath the shade of a palm, or skimming over the wave washed sand!” added a TripAdvisor user.

Least expensive month to go: September

Anchored at the western tip of Florida, this narrow strip of white sand features two totally different waterfront experiences; you can easily enjoy the Gulf side or opt for the serenity of the sound side.

“Pensacola beach is a perfect place to visit all year round. There is always something for everyone, from beautiful sunrises and sunsets to amazing restaurants and the famous Double Bridge Run that takes place every February,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Least expensive month to go: January

Saint Augustine Beach gives travelers plenty to enjoy all year long with its long stretch of white sand with uncrowded spots and promenades.

A TripAdvisor reviewer noted, “With a splash park, many nearby eateries, and plenty of sunshine, this is the place to spend a day either on the beach, in the surf, swimming in the sea or fishing off the pier.”

Least expensive month to go: January

Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking.

According to a TripAdvisor user, “This place is awesome to snorkel with small kids. Reefs are very near to the shore and you don’t have to swim far away.”

Least expensive month to go: April

Ocean City Beach is family-friend and perfect for aquatic sports. During the summer, there are free family activities six nights a week, including concerts, movies and beach games.

“This beach is great for a family vacation. It has a beautiful deep sandy beach with lots on the boardwalk–like shops, games, amusements parks, restaurants, and ice cream, to name a few things,” noted a TripAdvisor’s reviewer.

Least expensive month to go: November

