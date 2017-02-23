Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.
The Grammy Award-winning singer will receive the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28.
Rihanna is being honored for several philanthropic efforts. She built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados. She created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program — named for her grandparents — for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries.
Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones, activist Malala Yousafzai and four U.N. secretaries-general.
