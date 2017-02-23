Punta Gorda police chief placed on leave after citizens academy shooting death

PUNTA GORDA Fla. (WFLA) — Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik on Thursday spoke about the criminal charges filed against a Punta Gorda police officer and the Punta Gorda Police Chief.

In August, Officer Lee Coel accidentally shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a citizens academy. He mistakenly used a loaded handgun during a shoot-don’t-shoot exercise.

On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office charged with Coel with manslaughter and charge Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis with culpable negligence.

In response, Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik announced that Coel will have a pre-disciplinary hearing next week to determine his employment status. Coel will have the right to appeal any outcome.

He also said that Chief Tom Lewis has been placed on paid administrative leave. In the interim, Captain Jason Ciaschini has been named acting chief of police.

Kunik has not received any of the investigative files from FDLE or the State Attorney’s Office. Once he receives and reviews the documents, he will make a determination about Lewis’ future.

“Tom Lewis is a fine man. I know he is committed to excellence in his profession and has the best interests of the community at heart, if you believe otherwise you just don’t know him,” said Kunik.

“It is always a difficult decision to deal with an employee’s employment status and I’ve known Tom personally over the years so are you saying is this difficult? I feel it had to be done and things like this are never easy,” Kunik added.

