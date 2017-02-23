Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Meatball Pizzaiola Pasta with Cannoli Cones

Meatball Pizzaiola Pasta with Cannoli Cones
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend and garlic bread.
Fresh sliced strawberries would be a nice addition to the cannoli cone filling.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
2 oz sliced pepperoni
Frozen Meat
3 cups frozen beef (or pork/beef) meatballs (20 oz)
Produce
8 oz tomato trinity (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)
1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachios
Dairy
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
Dry Grocery
8 oz linguine (or fettuccine) pasta
1 (14.5-oz) can diced Italian tomatoes
1 1/2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce
1/2 cup powdered sugar
6 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate morsels
6 sugar ice cream cones
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare pasta and begin to cook (10 minutes)
Prepare cannoli and complete pasta; serve (20 minutes)
Recipe: Meatball Pizziola Pasta
Ingredients:
8 oz linguine (or fettuccine) pasta
3 cups frozen beef (or pork/beef) meatballs (20 oz)
2 oz sliced pepperoni, halved
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
8 oz tomato trinity (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)
1 (14.5-oz) can diced Italian tomatoes, drained
1 1/2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Steps:
1. Bring water to a boil for pasta. Place meatballs in microwave-safe dish; cook 1–2 minutes or until thawed. Halve pepperoni slices.
2. Cook pasta following package instructions.
3. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add meatballs; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, and until meatballs are 160°F. Stir in tomato trinity and pepperoni; cook 1–2 minutes or until vegetables soften.
4. Stir in tomatoes and pasta sauce; cook 1–2 minutes or until hot. Stir in pasta until evenly coated. Remove pan from heat; top with cheese and cover for 1 minute until cheese melts. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 630kcal; FAT 36g; SAT FAT 14g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 1340mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 4g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 30g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 35%; CALC 30%; IRON 20%
Recipe: Cannoli Cones
Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachios, finely chopped
1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
6 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate morsels
6 sugar ice cream cones
Steps:
1. Chop pistachios. Stir cheese and sugar together until blended; stir in 4 tablespoons each of the pistachios and morsels.
2. Divide cheese mixture into cones. Top with remaining 4 teaspoons nuts and 2 tablespoons morsels. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 115mg; CARB 33g; FIBER 2g; SUGARS 22g; PROTEIN 9g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 0%; CALC 10%; IRON 4%