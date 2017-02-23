Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Meatball Pizzaiola Pasta with Cannoli Cones

Meatball Pizzaiola Pasta with Cannoli Cones

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend and garlic bread.

Fresh sliced strawberries would be a nice addition to the cannoli cone filling.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

2 oz sliced pepperoni

Frozen Meat

3 cups frozen beef (or pork/beef) meatballs (20 oz)

Produce

8 oz tomato trinity (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)

1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachios

Dairy

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

Dry Grocery

8 oz linguine (or fettuccine) pasta

1 (14.5-oz) can diced Italian tomatoes

1 1/2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce

1/2 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate morsels

6 sugar ice cream cones

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare pasta and begin to cook (10 minutes)

Prepare cannoli and complete pasta; serve (20 minutes)

Recipe: Meatball Pizziola Pasta

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

8 oz linguine (or fettuccine) pasta

3 cups frozen beef (or pork/beef) meatballs (20 oz)

2 oz sliced pepperoni, halved

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

8 oz tomato trinity (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)

1 (14.5-oz) can diced Italian tomatoes, drained

1 1/2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Steps:

1. Bring water to a boil for pasta. Place meatballs in microwave-safe dish; cook 1–2 minutes or until thawed. Halve pepperoni slices.

2. Cook pasta following package instructions.

3. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add meatballs; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, and until meatballs are 160°F. Stir in tomato trinity and pepperoni; cook 1–2 minutes or until vegetables soften.

4. Stir in tomatoes and pasta sauce; cook 1–2 minutes or until hot. Stir in pasta until evenly coated. Remove pan from heat; top with cheese and cover for 1 minute until cheese melts. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 630kcal; FAT 36g; SAT FAT 14g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 1340mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 4g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 30g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 35%; CALC 30%; IRON 20%

Recipe: Cannoli Cones

Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachios, finely chopped

1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate morsels

6 sugar ice cream cones

Steps:

1. Chop pistachios. Stir cheese and sugar together until blended; stir in 4 tablespoons each of the pistachios and morsels.

2. Divide cheese mixture into cones. Top with remaining 4 teaspoons nuts and 2 tablespoons morsels. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 115mg; CARB 33g; FIBER 2g; SUGARS 22g; PROTEIN 9g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 0%; CALC 10%; IRON 4%