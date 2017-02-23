Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Meatball Pizzaiola Pasta with Cannoli Cones

Daytime Web Staff Published: Updated:
rsz_022317_pasta

Meatball Pizzaiola Pasta with Cannoli Cones
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend and garlic bread.
Fresh sliced strawberries would be a nice addition to the cannoli cone filling.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
2 oz sliced pepperoni
Frozen Meat
3 cups frozen beef (or pork/beef) meatballs (20 oz)
Produce
8 oz tomato trinity (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)
1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachios
Dairy
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
Dry Grocery
8 oz linguine (or fettuccine) pasta
1 (14.5-oz) can diced Italian tomatoes
1 1/2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce
1/2 cup powdered sugar
6 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate morsels
6 sugar ice cream cones
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare pasta and begin to cook (10 minutes)
Prepare cannoli and complete pasta; serve (20 minutes)

Recipe: Meatball Pizziola Pasta
Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:
8 oz linguine (or fettuccine) pasta
3 cups frozen beef (or pork/beef) meatballs (20 oz)
2 oz sliced pepperoni, halved
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
8 oz tomato trinity (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)
1 (14.5-oz) can diced Italian tomatoes, drained
1 1/2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Steps:
1. Bring water to a boil for pasta. Place meatballs in microwave-safe dish; cook 1–2 minutes or until thawed. Halve pepperoni slices.
2. Cook pasta following package instructions.
3. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add meatballs; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, and until meatballs are 160°F. Stir in tomato trinity and pepperoni; cook 1–2 minutes or until vegetables soften.
4. Stir in tomatoes and pasta sauce; cook 1–2 minutes or until hot. Stir in pasta until evenly coated. Remove pan from heat; top with cheese and cover for 1 minute until cheese melts. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 630kcal; FAT 36g; SAT FAT 14g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 1340mg; CARB 46g; FIBER 4g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 30g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 35%; CALC 30%; IRON 20%

Recipe: Cannoli Cones
Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:
1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachios, finely chopped
1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
6 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate morsels
6 sugar ice cream cones

Steps:
1. Chop pistachios. Stir cheese and sugar together until blended; stir in 4 tablespoons each of the pistachios and morsels.
2. Divide cheese mixture into cones. Top with remaining 4 teaspoons nuts and 2 tablespoons morsels. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 115mg; CARB 33g; FIBER 2g; SUGARS 22g; PROTEIN 9g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 0%; CALC 10%; IRON 4%

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s