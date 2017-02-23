Photographer dad holds ‘Beauty and the Beast’ style photo shoot for 3-year-old

(Source: @joshrossiphoto, @elladynae on Instagram)
(Source: @joshrossiphoto, @elladynae on Instagram)

(WFLA) – A Los Angeles photographer went to extraordinary lengths to give his daughter an amazing Valentine’s Day gift.

Josh Rossi has teamed up with YouTube sensation, The Piano Guys, to photograph their video shoot for their Batman medley.  He also does commercial work with companies like Acura, Mountain Dew and the Color Run.

Lately, the photographer gets inspiration from his muse, his three-year-old daughter Nellee.

For Valentine’s Day, Rossi outdid himself by traveling to Europe, photographing the new Swanstone Castle and the Nymphenburg Palace in Germany.

Once he got all the photos, it was time to bring in Nellee.

After several costume changes, a few frustrated sighs and some Photoshop magic, Rossi’s work was complete, and the results were some gorgeous images.

Nellee loved her Valentine’s Day present, and so do we.

(Source: @joshrossiphoto, @elladynae on Instagram)
(Source: @joshrossiphoto, @elladynae on Instagram)

 

