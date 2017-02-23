Pasco County Dream Team

New Age Motorsports and Students Survival Dream Academy visit us along with race car driver Cody Lane after competing at Daytona Speedway.

Cody is a 21yr old NASCAR Truck and ARCA Car driver. He and his father created New Age Motorsports and Driver Development to help build the racing capabilities and help guide others. Cody has been racing since he’s been 4 years old. But most importantly he is a Pasco County native, graduating from High School in Hudson. He grew up with many of the kids now forgotten. Cody also has an uncanny ability to connect with the younger generation, especially kids with special needs. Cody and Students Survival decided to team up to provide an opportunity and do something that hasn’t been done in years! Create a homegrown, hometown racing program. And as part of the program, kids who get to be a part of the racing, are also required to complete their education to become career ready through the new Dream Academy.

The kids in the Dream Academy are learning the ins and outs of racing. They built a car from scratch.

http://www.StudentsSurvival.com