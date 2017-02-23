Panera delivery now available in Tampa Bay

A Bistro French Onion Soup Bread Bowl is seen at a Panera bread restaurant, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in New York. New York City could become the first city in the U.S. to require a warning label on high-sodium menu items at chain restaurants, health officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday. A Bistro French Onion Soup Bread Bowl contains more sodium than the recommended daily limit of 2,300 milligrams, which is equal to about 1 teaspoon of salt. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(WFLA) — Panera delivery is now available in the Tampa Bay area.

paneraUsers can order online, or by app, to have Panera delivered right to their door for lunch and dinner.

It gets even better.

From now until March 15, users can get half of their delivery. Just use the code CTPMD.

Stores are participating from the Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater area.

