Panera delivery now available in Tampa Bay

(WFLA) — Panera delivery is now available in the Tampa Bay area.
Users can order online, or by app, to have Panera delivered right to their door for lunch and dinner.
It gets even better.
From now until March 15, users can get half of their delivery. Just use the code CTPMD.
Stores are participating from the Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater area.
