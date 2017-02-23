New security measures put into place for MLB spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Spring training is just beginning at stadiums all over Florida. This year, there will be changes due to new policies recently put into place by Major League Baseball.

The league is requiring stadiums not to allow any fan parking within 100 feet of the facility. This includes handicap parking.

Joker Marchant Stadium has established 72 new handicap designated spaces. The stadium will use golf carts to pick up fans who have trouble walking and deliver them to the entrance area.

There will also be metal detectors outside of stadiums.

“This is a new initiative by Major League Baseball. All 30 teams have initiated these security measures,” said Kevin Cook, with the city of Lakeland.

Cook recommends that fans show up at least a half hour earlier than normal to make it past the security lines.

Thursday, the Detroit Tigers played in an exhibition game against Florida Southern College.

Fifty years ago, John Mack played baseball for Florida Southern, and he doesn’t have a problem with the new security measures.

“I’m for peace for everybody, but the thing is, I guess you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” said Mack.

The new security standards from Major League Baseball will apply to spring training facilities and major league ball parks.

