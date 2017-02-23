New parking options at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- A new parking garage, offering more parking spaces, is now open on Clearwater Beach.

The Pelican Walk Parking Garage was dedicated during a ceremony Thursday.

The garage has 702 spots zoned for public use.

Mayor George Cretekos said he hopes beach employees will get some relief for parking with the new garage.

He said there’s more than 10,000 employees that work on Clearwater beach.

It took over a year to complete.

The garage opens just in time for spring break.

Prices start at $2 an hour. $20 for a day.