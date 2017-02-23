Learning Calligraphy

Old City Calligraphy is run in sunny Clearwater, FL, but will ship anywhere in the USA and Canada! OCC specializes in hand-lettered designs for any special event. We love to do custom signage, calligraphy, paper goods, and all things hand-lettering!

http://www.oldcitycalligraphy.com/

DESIGNER + CREATOR

Janee’ Scarle is the owner/designer behind Old City Calligraphy. Back in middle school, Janee’ would spend more time lettering and doodling out of the class lectures than she would actually pay attention. Her love for lettering has always been there, she just didn’t realize she could make a “career” out of it.

Janee’s small business really began in 2014 when she was preparing for her very own wedding day to her husband, Will. She began to watch Youtube videos and attended 1 calligraphy workshop in hopes that she could do the calligraphy on her wedding envelopes. She just did that and next, her friends would request her services with their weddings and then their friends would ask who did their calligraphy and signs and make requests as well – which is when Janee’ decided she could actually make a business out of her passion. Born and raised in Saint Augustine, Florida, Janee’ knew she wanted to incorporate the love of her hometown into her business. Since Saint Augustine is the Oldest City in the Nation, “Old City Calligraphy” was established.

Janee’ is the happiest when she is creating unique pieces for a bride and grooms big day, a first birthday celebration, and really any one of life’s special occasions. While Old City Calligraphy specializes in calligraphy, they also offer handmade goods, gifts, home décor, and calligraphy workshops (cocktails + calligraphy).

When she finally puts the paint brushes and calligraphy pens down, she enjoys watching college football with her husband Will (GO GATORS!), drinking wine with the girls, mini-getaways to new places, and spending time with her dog Coco.