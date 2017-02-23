Lakeland’s South Florida Ave may soon undergo major changes

South Florida Avenue in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – At any given time, it’s easy to see South Florida Avenue is jammed packed with drivers. A section of this busy road could soon be getting a major overhaul.

Through the Dixieland area, the lanes are narrow, as are the sidewalks for pedestrians. Business owners and residents say there have been plenty of close-calls when vehicles run up on the curb.

The City of Lakeland has partnered with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District One, and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) and the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council (TCRPC), to come up with ways to improve mobility, safety, quality of life, and economic vitality along the South Florida Avenue corridor between Ariana Street and Pine Street in Lakeland.

A proposal would change the road in this section from five lanes to three. There would also be a widened lane in each direction, and a turning lane.

Not everyone is sold on the idea, telling News Channel 8 this would bottleneck the road that is already a traffic nightmare.

Thursday night a presentation of the Corridor Study and Master Plan will be held February 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Polk Museum of Art.

For more information about the Study, please visit SouthFloridaAvePlan.org.

