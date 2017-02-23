Hillsborough County opens $36M Public Safety Operations Complex

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:
img_1743

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County held its grand opening today for a new Public Safety Operations Complex. img_1745The facility is located off East Columbus Drive and costs roughly $36.1 million.

The 52,000 square foot main building houses Fire Rescue’s command staff and a new high Tech Emergency Operations Center.

There is also a new training center for Hillsborough Fire Rescue. Before now, they shared training facilities with Tampa fire rescue.

According to the county,  250 people can work in the new EOC Incident Command Room and there are six breakout rooms.

The walls of the building are 12.5 inches thick… twice the thickness of standard construction and can withstand winds of a Category 5.

hillsorough-public-safety-facts

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s