Hillsborough County opens $36M Public Safety Operations Complex

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County held its grand opening today for a new Public Safety Operations Complex. The facility is located off East Columbus Drive and costs roughly $36.1 million.

The 52,000 square foot main building houses Fire Rescue’s command staff and a new high Tech Emergency Operations Center.

There is also a new training center for Hillsborough Fire Rescue. Before now, they shared training facilities with Tampa fire rescue.

According to the county, 250 people can work in the new EOC Incident Command Room and there are six breakout rooms.

The walls of the building are 12.5 inches thick… twice the thickness of standard construction and can withstand winds of a Category 5.