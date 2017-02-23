From hot dogs to hot tubs, all amenities of home in infield Daytona 500 camps

Sports reporter Paul Ryan By Published: Updated:
daytona-header

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – To get the true essence of the Daytona 500, you have to visit the infield.  Fans have been staying in RV parking for more than a week before the race.

This year’s race is the first for New York native Amanda Maupin.

“Good people, good drinks, fast cars.  What else can you ask for?” said Maupin, but she does ask for a little sleep.

“I heard something really loud this morning, early.  I was like ‘what the hell is that?’  They are drying the track.  I’m like, ‘no, I don’t want to hear the cars for my alarm.’”

Maupin admits she doesn’t know much about Nascar, but Daytona veteran Phil Roonie didn’t either when he first camped in the infield 15 years ago.

“Well, I picked number 11, because I used to play soccer, and that was my soccer number.  And then I saw it was purple and that’s my favorite color,” said Maupin.

“I actually didn’t like Nascar until I came out to this thing,” Roonie admitted.

Now Roonie and his newfound friend Dan Clements wouldn’t miss Speedweek row seats on turn three, with all the amenities of home.

“You know, whatever man, you have it all right here!” said Roonie.

One of the allures of coming to Daytona is unlike other sporting events.  If you’re camping in the infield, you don’t have to rely on the venue for concessions.  From hammocks, to hot dogs, to hot tubs, it’s all there.

This kind of experience is what may keep Maupin coming back.

“For a day or two, yes,” she said.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s