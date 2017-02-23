Florida woman posing as doctor, sentenced after botched surgeries

ap By Published: Updated:
Wikimedia Commons photo credit Blogotron
Wikimedia Commons photo credit Blogotron

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida woman posing as a plastic surgeon has been sentenced to a year behind bars after authorities say she injured dozens of victims in botched procedures.

A plastic surgeon first tipped off authorities in 2014 after allegedly seeing at least 40 scarred and disfigured women who had been operated on by unlicensed doctors at the Health and Beauty Cosmetic Surgery Office in West Palm Beach.

Monica Daza was sentenced this month to a year in jail, 5-years’ probation, and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution.

Her husband, Juan Carlos Pinzon, is also facing dozens of charges. Prosecutors say he was a doctor in Colombia but didn’t have licenses to practice in Florida.

Prosecutors say victims are seeking compensation to pay for reconstructive surgeries. One woman had to have her belly button removed to correct a botched tummy tuck.

OTHER STORIES YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: 

Woman gets 3 years for damaging penis during illegal surgery

Woman has 6 ribs removed for a smaller waist

Coroner: Fat clots killed mom who traveled to Florida for Brazilian butt-lift

Woman says Florida surgeon gave her tummy tuck instead of butt lift

>>Back to WFLA.com for today’s top stories 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s