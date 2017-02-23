Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 7-month-old baby girl

Alena Ward is missing. She could be with Donte Ward. Do not approach.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing baby.

Alena Ward is seven months-old and was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of Images Circle in Kissimmee, Florida.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a white flower pattern, white pants and Jordan shoes.

Alena is a black female, who is 1 foot 1 inch tall, weighs 23 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be in the company of Donte Ward, a black male, who is 23 years old, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Ward weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown striped hooded shirt.

Ward has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

They could be traveling in a 2012, silver Infiniti G37, Florida tag number HRDJ20.

Authorities are warning people to not approach Ward.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alena Ward please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

