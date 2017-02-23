Dueling hands: Legislators on collision course over gambling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida legislators are on a collision course over what kind of gambling should be allowed in the state.

House and Senate panels on Thursday approved dueling bills that would either “freeze” gambling as it now exists or allow slot machines to be installed in counties where it’s not currently allowed.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a sweeping bill that would allow slot machines at dog and horse tracks in eight counties outside of South Florida. The Senate gambling bill would also allow the Seminole Tribe to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The bill now heads to the full Senate.

The House version would allow the Seminoles to keep blackjack and slot machines at its casinos for 20 years. But it would not allow gambling to expand to other parts of the state.