Crab and Shrimp Festival

rsz_crab_and_shrimp_festival

 

February 25th & 26th 2017

| SunWest Park Crab & Shrimp Festival

 Saturday 11am – 6pm

Sunday 11am – 5pm

Where: Sun West Park 17362 Old Dixie Hwy, Hudson, FL 34667

 

The SunWest Park Crab & Shrimp Festival welcomes you to a pristine waterfront park in the heart of the Nature Coast.  The Crab & Shrimp Festival will be one of Pasco County’s largest community events!

Live bands all day, special autograph appearance by NASCAR’s Cody Lane,  the kids area with bouncy houses and face painting  lots of seafood and exciting crab races. The park itself features a wake board cable, water park and volleyball nets all on a spring fed freshwater beach.

Feast on savory seafood fare, listen to live music and dive into the action packed weekend of fun activities while indulging on the Nature Coast’s delicious culinary delights. SunWest Park Crab & Shrimp Festival a festival filled with family fun featured at a tropical paradise.

$5 Parking Fee

