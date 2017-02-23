Clearwater man with dementia reported missing

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police are asking for help to locate a missing man with dementia.
Police said 61-year-old William Pistole was reported missing from the 2200 block of Minneola Road earlier today.
Pistole may be driving a white Ford Explorer. Police said he is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 727-562-4242.
