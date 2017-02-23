1 winning ticket sold in $435 million Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that’s climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game’s website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

During Wednesday night’s drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

Below is a graph showing the winning numbers and prizes for the February 22 Powerball drawing. Graph courtesy of the Florida Lottery.

PRIZE POWERBALL POWER PLAY LEVEL WINNERS* PRIZE** WINNERS* PRIZE** 5-of-5 PB 0 $403 Million – – 5-of-5 0 $1,000,000.00 0 $2,000,000.00 4-of-5 PB 9 $50,000.00 0 $100,000.00 4-of-5 140 $100.00 24 $200.00 3-of-5 PB 364 $100.00 89 $200.00 3-of-5 8,857 $7.00 1,984 $14.00 2-of-5 PB 7,090 $7.00 1,484 $14.00 1-of-5 PB 54,315 $4.00 11,211 $8.00 0-of-5 PB 126,905 $4.00 26,486 $8.00

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories