1 winning ticket sold in $435 million Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that’s climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.
The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game’s website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.
During Wednesday night’s drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.
Below is a graph showing the winning numbers and prizes for the February 22 Powerball drawing. Graph courtesy of the Florida Lottery.
|PRIZE
|POWERBALL
|POWER PLAY
|LEVEL
|WINNERS*
|PRIZE**
|WINNERS*
|PRIZE**
|5-of-5 PB
|0
|$403 Million
|–
|–
|5-of-5
|0
|$1,000,000.00
|0
|$2,000,000.00
|4-of-5 PB
|9
|$50,000.00
|0
|$100,000.00
|4-of-5
|140
|$100.00
|24
|$200.00
|3-of-5 PB
|364
|$100.00
|89
|$200.00
|3-of-5
|8,857
|$7.00
|1,984
|$14.00
|2-of-5 PB
|7,090
|$7.00
|1,484
|$14.00
|1-of-5 PB
|54,315
|$4.00
|11,211
|$8.00
|0-of-5 PB
|126,905
|$4.00
|26,486
|$8.00
